WATCH: WrestleMania Video Packages For Styles vs Undertaker, McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar, More Top Matches

WWE has begun dropping video packages for some of the top matches on this year’s WrestleMania 36 card.

You can watch the first three below, hyping the highly anticipated encounter between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, as well as Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women’s title against Charlotte Flair, and Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

A word of warning – for those who like to watch these video packages “live”, immediately before their respective matches on the pay-per-view, these will likely be the same videos that air on WrestleMania itself.

WrestleMania 36 takes place this weekend across both days, but it is still unclear which matches will take place on each night.