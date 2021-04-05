Connect with us

Wrestling News

PW WrestleMania Week Hub: Schedule & Updated Results For More Than 35 Events Taking Place This Week

Published

2 hours ago

on

WWE Rumors & Wrestling News

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s WrestleMania Week Hub. Below is a running list of more than 35 events we’ll be covering in one form or another over the course of the next seven days — Lord give us strength… Check back frequently throughout the week as we’ll be keeping this hub up-to-date with results, resources, and everything you need to traverse professional wrestling’s busiest week of the year.

Helpful Resources

Monday, April 5

AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube


ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network

Tuesday, April 6

NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE

AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

Wednesday, April 7 

AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night One
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock & USA Network

No Peace Underground: Fatalism
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

Thursday, April 8

GCW: Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F
Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch: FITE

IWTV Family Reunion – Part One
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

WWE NXT UK Prelude
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

IWTV Family Reunion – Part Two
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

GCW: Acid Cup 3 – Day One
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night Two
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 11: Then And Now
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV & Twitch

GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

GCW: For The Culture 2
Time: 11:59 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Friday, April 9

GCW: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Action Wrestling & Southern Underground Pro: Have Fun Be Sad
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

Freelance Wrestling: Chicago’s Secret Stash
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

GCW: Acid Cup 3 – Day Two
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX

GCW: rSpring Break fka Joey Janela’s Spring Break 5
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World

No Peace Underground
Time: 11:59 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

VxS: Lucid Dream
Time: 11:59 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Saturday, April 10

GCW: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 2
Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch: FITE

Tony Deppen’s Bier Haus
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus & FITE

GCW: Alex’s Colon’s Planet Death
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Beyond Wrestling: Time Capsule
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

Unsanctioned Pro: Fueled by Spite
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE

WWE WrestleMania – Night One
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

ICW No Hold Barred Volume 12: Farewell To The Pawn Shop
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV

No Peace Underground: Shallow Graves
Time: 11:59 PM ET
Watch: FITE

Sunday, April 11

WWE WrestleMania – Night Two
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock

Related Topics:

Results

WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WRESTLEMANIA GO-HOME SHOW, MCINTYRE COLLIDES WITH CORBIN

Published

1 hour ago

on

Apr 5, 2021

By

wwe monday night raw results

1. Results In Progress…

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will be the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania 37 and will see both Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in action. As well as that, Rhea Ripley and Asuka will team up to face the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET! 

WWE Raw Results
April 5, 2021


1. Results In Progress…

Continue Reading

WWE

Two Musical Performances Announced For WrestleMania 37

Published

2 hours ago

on

Apr 5, 2021

By

Rhea Ripley

Bebe Rexha and Ash Costello are coming to WrestleMania.

WWE announced on Monday that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha will kick off WrestleMania 37 by performing “America The Beautiful” on Saturday, April 10.


This will mark Bebe Rexha’s second WWE appearance as she previously performed alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Sam Harris at Tribute to the Troops 2017.

Additionally, Ash Costello of the band New Year’s Day announced that she will perform Rhea Ripley’s theme song, “Brutality,” live as The Nightmare makes her WrestleMania entrance on Sunday.

As of this writing, Ripley is the only WWE superstar confirmed to have a live entrance performance announced for the biggest show of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ash Costello (@ashcostello)

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WrestleMania updates.

Continue Reading

Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Discusses Dealing With Negativity From The WWE Universe

Published

9 hours ago

on

Apr 5, 2021

By

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has spoken about fan negativity following his decision to not compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year.

Roman opted out of working at WWE WrestleMania last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking time away from the ring to protect his health and his family, with Braun Strowman replacing him to face Goldberg on the night. Roman discussed to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he made the decision to discuss why he was pulling out of the show, and he would always choose his family over anything else.


“We all go through the negativity and the toxic culture of social media, and I try to do my best to be bulletproof and not allow it to affect me and understand, take it for what it is,” Reigns said. “A lot of people can talk smack with their thumbs, but we live in a world now where, like back in the day, you get punched in the mouth if you run your mouth the wrong way. Still a young man but [I’m] old enough to go through a generation like that to where people running their mouths wasn’t such a strong thing. It wasn’t such a big form of entertainment. People back then, they can actually back it up. There was some facts behind what they were saying. If there’s no credibility behind the s** you talk essentially, then you’re a nobody really.

“So for me, it was one of those things where I just wanted to be clear because we’re in a very uncertain time, and it was one of those ‘fall off the edge’ moments where people just say anything they want to say, but I felt it was important that you hear from me why this was happening and what my intentions were and my reasons. When it comes to my family, I’ll never put anything before that. There’s been many times that I put my career and the opportunity to provide for them, but when it comes down to our health and our mental and emotional well-being, I will never put anything financial or material over that. It’s just not that important to me as long as we have our health, and we have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow. That’s all I care about.”

Roman said the decision split people, with some fans understanding, and others being massively negative and disrespectful towards him.

“It was just one of those things too where it was such a polarizing response because you have your fans who were saying, ‘You’re scared to do it,’ but then you also have your fans who are deep into the story or the character, and they’re like, ‘Don’t show up. Retire.’ Just being disrespectful towards my career and what I’ve done for our industry and our business, and that’s another thing that I won’t stand for. I think that’s what this whole past nine – 10 months displays. Anyone who has ever wished that negativity upon me or been one of those idiots like, ‘Man, I hope you break your leg. Blow your hip out so you can never compete or perform again.’ They just clearly don’t understand, and they’re misspoken because they didn’t understand what I bring to the table, what I bring to this business. And I think what I’ve done over the past nine months, there’s no more debate. It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business and this industry of sports entertainment.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

Trending