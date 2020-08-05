Wrestler Marty Jannetty Claims He “Made A Man Disappear” As A Teenager

Professional wrestler Marty Jannetty, best known for his runs in WWE in the late 80s and early 90s, may have confessed to murdering a man in his teenage years.

Jannetty published a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday morning about an apparent falling out he had with a woman named Winnie.

Things very rapidly took an unexpected twist when the former Intercontinental Champion claimed he made a man who allegedly assaulted him behind a bowling alley “disappear”. Here’s the full post: