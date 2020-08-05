Wrestler Marty Jannetty Claims He “Made A Man Disappear” As A Teenager

Professional wrestler Marty Jannetty, best known for his runs in WWE in the late 80s and early 90s, may have confessed to murdering a man in his teenage years.
Jannetty published a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday morning about an apparent falling out he had with a woman named Winnie.
Things very rapidly took an unexpected twist when the former Intercontinental Champion claimed he made a man who allegedly assaulted him behind a bowling alley “disappear”. Here’s the full post:
“I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone,,hell he’d only recently came home from Viet Name..I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a *** that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do..”
“That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie(the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your **** Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don’t need you..”