Wrestler Tears 3 Ligaments In His Knee At Recent AEW DARK Tapings

John Skyler suffered what he called “the first serious injury of [his]wrestling career” last Wednesday night during the taping session for this week’s episode of AEW DARK.

Skyler, 32, teamed with Brady Pierce to take on The Dark Order in tag team action, when he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, all at the same time. This was his third appearance in an AEW ring.

Last Wednesday, in what can only be described as an unavoidable freak accident (nobody’s fault), in one fell swoop….I suffered tears in my ACL, MCL, and PCL in my right knee…that will sadly, keep me from doing what I love for a little while (projected to be around six months). Decisions on inevitable surgery and rehab will be made early next week.

First off….I want to thank Tony Khan, Cody, Nick, Matt, CD, QT, and the rest of AEW (All Elite Wrestling), for their support, kindness, and unwavering generosity during this time.