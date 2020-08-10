Wrestling Legend James ‘Kamala’ Harris Passes Away At 70

The “Ugandan Giant” James Harris, best known for portraying the loincloth-clad wrestling character Kamala, has passed away at the age of 70. WWE.com has confirmed the news.

Harris got his start in the late 70s and early 80s, working all across the southern states as “Sugar Bear” Harris. One of his biggest early rivalries saw him feud with Jerry Lawler over the AWA Southern Heavyweight title, headlining the Mid-South Coliseum multiple times.

The creation of the Kamala character led to the busiest years of his career. In 1984 alone Harris worked extensively for WCCW in Texas against the Von Erichs, Mid-South Wrestling, and wrestled his first matches for the WWF.

Harris returned to WWF for his biggest run in 1986, going on a short streak where he remained unpinned for nearly four months to build him up as a challenger for Hulk Hogan and the WWF World Heavyweight title. That feud ran all across North America into ’87.

Later in life, Harris struggled with high blood pressure and diabetes. He lost his left leg in 2011 as a result, forcing his retirement, and lost the right leg one year later. He released an autobiography, Kamala Speaks, in 2015.

Our condolences to the family and friends of James Harris, who was by all accounts a beloved and kind-hearted member of the pro-wrestling family for multiple decades.