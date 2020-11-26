Wrestling World Mourns The Passing Of TNA Wrestling Pillar Bob Ryder

The IMPACT Wrestling family lost one of its pillars this week in Bob Ryder, co-founder of the original TNA Wrestling organization, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

The outpouring of support and love in memory of Ryder since the news of his passing first broke has been nothing short of a testament to how beloved and well-liked he was among his peers and employees alike. It seems very few, if any, had a bad word to say about the man, which is a minor miracle in itself within this industry.

IMPACT President Ed Nordholm and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also wrote a post on the company’s official website in memory of Bob.

No words can express how I’m feeling about Bob Ryder passing. I love you Bob. You were always such a great friend to me and so many others. You will be very missed. — Chris Harris (@AMWwildcat) November 25, 2020

I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder. He was a sweetheart. He was so kind and helpful when I ended up in the hospital during tapings. He’s helped a lot of people and he will be missed. — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder 😞 From working with Bob in my WCW days and then in TNA, he was always nice to me and helped me out anytime I needed it. Very sad to hear this news. https://t.co/xqqYcVTR8g — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 25, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear of Bob Ryder’s passing. He was THE BACKBONE of TNA, no one worked as hard as him. We all appreciate the hard work you did Bob and may you now rest peacefully ❤️ — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) November 25, 2020

Horrible news hearing about the passing of Bob Ryder. Even in his sickness, was constantly joking about. We used to have a running joke about getting cucumber infused water on demand written into my next contract when I was with IMPACT. RIP, Bob. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) November 25, 2020

My heart is broken for my Impact family today. Rest In Peace Bob Ryder ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 25, 2020

I am saddened by the passing of Bob Ryder. We shared a birthday and our love for Star Trek. Our talks on the phone would always start out as business, but would quickly evolve into the latest episode of Discovery. Birthday buddy, you will be missed. Sleep well my friend. #RIPBob — D’Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) November 25, 2020

Sad sad day today

Bob Ryder was the back bone of Impact wrestling. Always happy to help the talent out. So easy to deal with and always a friend. Thank you for all you did for impact wrestling. It’s more than anyone will truly know. You will never be forgotten #RIPBobRyder — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) November 25, 2020

RIP Bob Ryder. Thank you for pushing me and believing in me. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 25, 2020

Rest In Peace Bob Ryder. A true gentleman who helped me and countless others immensely. One of the good ones, he will be sorely missed! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) November 25, 2020

I’m crushed to hear Bob Ryder passed away today. He was one of a kind. He loved the business, the talent and everyone around him. He wore countless hats and was a big part of the success I had during my career. I love you Bob. Rest In Peace my friend. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) November 25, 2020

BEYOND devastated about the passing Bob Ryder. He was the kindest, most selfless person you could imagine. He always did for others. He meant the world to me. We had just talked & I was worried he would be alone for Thanksgiving. Cannot tell u how much I will miss @brydertna 💔 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 25, 2020

RIP to my dear friend Bob Ryder.

I loved you very much – I wish I had told you what you meant to me because you we always there for me like a great uncle when I first arrived in America. Can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry. You were family to me ❤️ #BobSquad — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) November 25, 2020

The wrestling business is a tough, harsh and often cold business. You don’t forget the people that were in your corner. Bob Ryder was in my corner. Farewell Bob. I hope you know how much I appreciate what you did for me and my family. No more pain. RIP my friend. 🖤 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 25, 2020

We lost one of the good ones today #RIPBobRyder — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 25, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Ryder, a fixture of @IMPACTWRESTLING from the very beginning. Bob was so kind and helpful to me when I started with the company. I’ll never forget his 5-10 minute long “Wanna buy a toothbrush?” Joke. — Todd Keneley (@ToddKeneley) November 25, 2020

Truly the pleasure was ours to have known him.. RIP.. 🖤 https://t.co/ygzs6wiiW8 — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) November 25, 2020

There are people that can enter your life and completely change everything. Bob Ryder was that person for me. His courageous, long fight with cancer never kept his spirits down. He was the kind of best friend that comes along once in a lifetime. I will miss him terribly. — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 25, 2020

So sorry to hear about the passing of @brydertna we worked together for so many years & always got along so incredibly well. The guy was the nucleus of @impactwrestling not to mention a one man travel department & agency unto himself. Only good memories.~PHS 😢#RIPBobRyder #TNA — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) November 25, 2020

So sad to hear about Bob Ryder ♥️ I always enjoyed seeing his face at @IMPACTWRESTLING … Rest In Peace, Bob ♥️ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 25, 2020

Damn…RIP Bob Ryder. You were always cool with me and definitely one of @IMPACTWRESTLING go to guys for many things. Condolences to his friends and family — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) November 25, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder, I’ll never forget when he phoned me to sign for @IMPACTWRESTLING “Are you ready to come to America?” An absolute diamond of a man who helped me every month. RIP Bob 🙏 — GRADO (@gradowrestling) November 25, 2020

Rest in Power Bob Ryder. I always felt like Bob was the glue that held @IMPACTWRESTLING together. Thank you for everything my friend 🙏🏻❤️ — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) November 25, 2020

I’m very sad to hear the news of the passing of Bob Ryder. I’ve known him for years going back to 2007 when I was first trying to get a job with @IMPACTWRESTLING He was always generous with his time & a complete joy to be around. My heart goes out to his family.#RIP Bob ❤️ — Cody Deaner (@CodyDeaner) November 25, 2020

I met @brydertna very early in my career. He treated me with the upmost respect even when I was green as goose shit. He always checked in on me and he’s the one who called and asked if I would be interested in a tryout match with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thanks for believing in me. RIP — kaleb with a K (@kalebKonley) November 25, 2020

Bob was such an intricate and important of our @IMPACTWRESTLING family. Thank you for everything and may you Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻❤️ love and light to his family during this time. — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 25, 2020

I am beyond saddened to hear of the passing of @brydertna. He was a good friend and a huge asset to @IMPACTWRESTLING from day 1. Despite his own health problems,he even took the time out to text me when I was going through all of my health issues. Rest In Peace, friend. 🙏🏼😢 pic.twitter.com/mXlpU3EBxB — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) November 25, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Bob Ryder. Read below if u didn’t know BR or maybe u aren’t aware of his contributions to Pro Wrestling for many years in the media & also in front office @IMPACTWRESTLING .

Bob was always awesome to me, great sense of humor & great guy. 🙏 https://t.co/ZF4SoXSuZn — team taz head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) November 25, 2020

Bob Ryder and I became friends my first day in @IMPACTWRESTLING My last day there he was one of the very few that it was difficult to say goodbye to. We remained in contact since then. A total pro who loved the wrestling business. I am incredibly sad today. RIP Bob. Godspeed sir — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) November 25, 2020

Thank you Bob Ryder. Thanks will never be enough but we owe it to you anyway. You were the kind of man that didn’t expect any thanks. All that you did; you did because you were a great person and the most loyal, hardest worker in the room. @IMPACTWRESTLING RIP 🙏🏼 — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) November 25, 2020

Just heard the sad news about Bob Ryder’s passing. Bob took such great care of me & my family during my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Even after I left, Bob was so incredibly supportive of my family & career. Godspeed, my friend, you’ll be missed.#RIP Bob Ryder — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 25, 2020

Bob would answer his phone at 3am, just to make sure everything was always taken care of. Absolute stand up human being, and would do anything for anyone. He Lived, Breathed, and Slept @IMPACTWRESTLING since day 1. He will be sadly missed.#RIPBobRyder pic.twitter.com/DjT108Qxyk — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) November 25, 2020