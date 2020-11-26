ProWrestling.com

Wrestling World Mourns The Passing Of TNA Wrestling Pillar Bob Ryder

0
By onImpact

The IMPACT Wrestling family lost one of its pillars this week in Bob Ryder, co-founder of the original TNA Wrestling organization, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

The outpouring of support and love in memory of Ryder since the news of his passing first broke has been nothing short of a testament to how beloved and well-liked he was among his peers and employees alike. It seems very few, if any, had a bad word to say about the man, which is a minor miracle in itself within this industry.

IMPACT President Ed Nordholm and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also wrote a post on the company’s official website in memory of Bob.