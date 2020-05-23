ProWrestling.com

The Wrestling World Mourns The Loss Of Hana Kimura

By onJapan, Stardom

The entire wrestling world is pouring out their love and support for the late Hana Kimura, who has tragically passed away at just 22-years-old. Her home promotion, Stardom, broke the news earlier today.

On a personal note, I would just like to add that I was fortunate enough to see Hana wrestle live last April in New York, during Stardom’s WrestleMania weekend show.

Her energy and personality were infectious. She had presence, and her fans absolutely adored her. The kind of talent you saw once and just knew she was going to be a star somewhere down the line. She will be missed.