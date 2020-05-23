The entire wrestling world is pouring out their love and support for the late Hana Kimura, who has tragically passed away at just 22-years-old. Her home promotion, Stardom, broke the news earlier today.

On a personal note, I would just like to add that I was fortunate enough to see Hana wrestle live last April in New York, during Stardom’s WrestleMania weekend show.

Her energy and personality were infectious. She had presence, and her fans absolutely adored her. The kind of talent you saw once and just knew she was going to be a star somewhere down the line. She will be missed.

Hana Kimura just passed away. There are no other details at the moment but this is a death that can be blamed on the cruelty of social media and it's a subject that really needs addressing. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 23, 2020

I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say… my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

Distraught. I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can’t even put in to fucking words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace 🙏🏻 — JAMIE HAYTER • ジェイミー ヘイター 🧡 (@jmehytr) May 23, 2020

It's so beautiful seeing the love for Hana right now. Let's remember she was a beautiful beast! We love you Hana #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/hXL5P8tKZl — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) May 23, 2020

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020

Tell me it ain't real about #Hana 😔 — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 23, 2020

🙏🏾 my heart breaks hearing the news of Hana Kimura 💔 online bullying needs to stop. — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 23, 2020

F bullies. Y’all need to wake up.. these are REAL people. Not just characters in a TV show, movie or whatever. Tragic. RIP Hana. Gone too soon. 🤍 — ℭ𝔞𝔭 𝔎𝔬𝔱𝔞 (@DakotaKai_WWE) May 23, 2020

I am completely sick to my stomach about the news of @hanadayo0903 This cyber bullying needs to stop! She had a bright future. I am so sorry Hana. #RipHanaKimura #HanaKimura — Jessicka Havok (@FearHavok) May 23, 2020

Hana Kimura lit up every room she walked in. She was sunshine and one of the most selfless human beings I‘ve ever met. I’m one of the lucky ones who got to experience first hand how special and loving of a person she is. Hearts are hurting right now. I’m hurting right now💔Rip🙏 — Alex Gracia (@alexgracia3) May 23, 2020

It would help humanity out a great deal if we could put effort into being kind to one another. RIP Hana Kimura Condolences to her family, and her friends. — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) May 23, 2020

Extremely sad news today. RIP Hana Kimura, gone way too soon. — Robbie Eagles (@RobbieEagles_) May 23, 2020

Be responsible. You don’t have the right to offend somebody else. Your words can kill. Didn’t know her personally but my heart is broken… gone really soon 🥀 praying to her & her family — TAY CONTI (@TayConti_) May 23, 2020

There is nothing I can say or do that will make this hurt less or make sense. I’m lucky I got to know you. I’m glad I got the chance to be on your team.

—————————————————

Actions and words mean something. For better or for worse. Choose to be better.#HanaKimura pic.twitter.com/4SGfaU5noV — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) May 23, 2020

So much heartache in one week. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) May 23, 2020

This week is rough. RIP to those we lost.. love one another, be kind to each other, you never know what one is going through or if it’ll be the last you see them. Love you guys. 💙 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 23, 2020

Please, let’s ALL use social media for good! BLOCK and DELETE any page or person that brings you any pain, anger or insecurity. Follow people or pages that motivate you, that inspire you and that make you happy. I will not tolerate hate & bullying! I wish I could do more. — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) May 23, 2020

💔 RIP @hanadayo0903, fly with the angels sweet girl and be at peace. This world was not worthy of you, your talent and your spirit. @wwr_stardom @we_are_stardom pic.twitter.com/XsR37KGcwS — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020