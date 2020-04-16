Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Legendary Announcer Howard Finkel

The entire wrestling industry has been saddened by the passing of legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel, at just 69-years-old. Wonderful stories and heartfelt goodbyes have been pouring in all day long for arguably the greatest announcer in the history of the business, and we’ve collected as many as we can find below. Rest in peace, Fink.

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69. The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 16, 2020

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

Rest in Peace Howard Finkel.

Greatest ring announcer of all time.

Historian and walking wrestling encyclopedia.

Hall of Famer.

Loyal.

Great friend.

Love you Fink. pic.twitter.com/tqvVq6gMeR — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) April 16, 2020

I’m sad to hear of the passing of Howard Finkel! He was a gentleman and kind soul! I will always be debted to him for escorting Eddie from Minneapolis to Phoenix after he passed. When he called me….he said…”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself”. RIP love you friend pic.twitter.com/gZM1ZMCltQ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a great friend and mentor to me. I was so blessed to be able to look to him for guidance, honesty and the occasional bit of humor. He spoke with kindness, and always had a sparkle in his eye when speaking about our industry. Thank you for everything Howard. 💛 — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 16, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Howard Finkel. Howard was all class in addition to being the voice that introduced myself and millions of other kids to our heroes for the first time. The voice of a generation. His importance cannot be understated. Rip. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/TBCYZTo6mt — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 16, 2020

When I first got to WWE, I couldn’t wait to hear Howard Finkel announce my name. He’s without a doubt the greatest ring announcer of all time. #RIPFink — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 16, 2020

I’m gonna dearly miss my friend @howardfinkel. Passionate Mets & wrestling fan. An incredible soul. He’s the soundtrack to so many of our childhoods. Nobody has ever done it better. Rest In Peace Fink. — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 16, 2020

Sad to hear that #HowardFinkel passed this morning. I had the pleasure of sharing the ring with him so many times. Unforgettable voice, and a true loving soul. Prayers go out to his family🙏🏼❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 16, 2020

HOWARD FINKEL I LOVE YOU FOREVER #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/ZFszP8xfMO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 16, 2020

Very sad to hear #HowardFinkel passed. He was just a great guy always joking, laughing & positive. The greatest Ring Announcer ever, his iconic voice will live in Pro Wrestling history forever. Prayers go out to his family. #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/XGAYVwQrwv — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 16, 2020

Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice. pic.twitter.com/aAMY2XaHsm — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 16, 2020

you guys know howard finkel as the legendary ring announcer he was. i know him as the first person who was genuinely nice to me in stamford—we’d take the bus after work together and he’d tell me how much he loved his wife and his job. this really fucking sucks #RIPHowardFinkel — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) April 16, 2020

First met Howard Finkel in 1993 when I started working with @WWE.

Always the most helpful and genuine friend to everyone he came in contact with. My favorite day with Howard was when he and I attended a Cleveland Browns, New York Jets game together. Miss you, Fink! RIP pic.twitter.com/z5PP9MeEEJ — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 16, 2020

RIP Howard Finkel 🙏🏻 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 16, 2020

My sympathies and prayers go out to the family of HOWARD FINKEL. He wasn’t just a WWE Hall of Famer, he was a Hall of Famer in life! You’ll be missed brother. RIP. DDP pic.twitter.com/908mSHLEvY — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 16, 2020

Very sad to wake up to the news of Howard Finkel's passing. The most iconic voice in the history of the wrestling business. I was lucky to meet Howard on a few occasions and he was always so kind, complimentary & classy. My thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/iIfdkVWMHC — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 16, 2020

I saw a voicemail after a day of training at OVW, it was my call up to raw! Howard Finkel spoke as if announcing a new world champion, at madison square garden! I will never forget that + his “welcome to the jungle” entrance is unmatched & sparked us all to have a great show! — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 16, 2020

I thought I was out of tears but I was wrong. The news just keeps getting worse. I just heard about the passing of a wonderful human being & one of the GREATEST RING ANNOUNCERS EVER @howardfinkel. I am going to miss that undeniable voice and his wonderful wit. #RIPHowardFinkel pic.twitter.com/59IE3eyoci — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) April 16, 2020