Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Legendary Announcer Howard Finkel

The entire wrestling industry has been saddened by the passing of legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel, at just 69-years-old. Wonderful stories and heartfelt goodbyes have been pouring in all day long for arguably the greatest announcer in the history of the business, and we’ve collected as many as we can find below. Rest in peace, Fink.