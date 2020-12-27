Wrestling World Reacts To The Shocking Loss Of Brodie Lee

I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2020

BRODIE LEE I AM SO SORRY BUBBA GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER YOU WERE BEST BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/8Nycti34hF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

Heartbreaking is an understatement. This was taken during the Atlanta shows when we had to film a month of TV in 2 days. Brodie was so much fun to be around. 💔 #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/2WTtuGU96D — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 27, 2020

Brodie was always such a kind and warming presence in the brief time I got to be around him. Here's a fun clip of him lighting up while talking about his kids (and then somehow immediately using that to promote an upcoming match).#RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/JxAU64UOUW — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) December 27, 2020

My heart sank when I found out the news.. Brodie & I would always have Flex-off competitions on live shows & he always was super proud when his wife and kids were in attendance!! A true Human but now a forever angel! #RipBrodieLee — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 27, 2020

Damn can 2020 be over? Brodie was an amazing father. #RipBrodieLee — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) December 27, 2020

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Brodie Lee. Gone too soon.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/yaCswWssiU — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) December 27, 2020

This pic was from my 2nd match against Brodie, at DGUSA in Chicago. That day we talked for over an hour about life, wrestling psychology, his wife just becoming pregnant and how he hoped WWE would give him a chance. I'm shocked.

Incredible talent, amazing human. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/7EqKzGwBEd — Gregory Iron (@GregoryIron) December 27, 2020

When I was 15 years old, Brodie Lee became one of my closest friends in wrestling. I spent hours daily talking to “Huber93” on AIM discussing EVERYTHING we could about wrestling. I was a kid but he taught me so much and never changed at all! This hurts a lot 😭. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/qT8c5g6Y23 — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) December 27, 2020

When long trips away from home made me miss my wife and daughter, you always made it a little easier. Great wrestler, but perfect family man. I’ll make sure Amanda, Brodie and Nolan always know how much they meant to you. I loved being your friend. Rest In Peace, Jon. pic.twitter.com/wR5927Xlx1 — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 27, 2020

One of the first men I was able I train with after I was signed in 2016. He was always a pleasure to be around, hear great stories from and was always a excellent human being All of my love and respect to Jon Huber/Mr Brodie Lee and his family#RIPBrodieLee — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 27, 2020

Like many others, I’m really saddened to hear of the passing of Jon Huber. Brodie was an immensely talented wrestler who did amazing things, especially for a guy of his size. He was always one of the nicest guys in any locker room I saw him in. #RIPBrodie — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) December 27, 2020

Lucky to have known and learned from not only an amazing mind for the business but a great person outside of it. Brodie Lee will be missed. pic.twitter.com/a9ThNz0StL — Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) December 27, 2020

We at YUKE'S express and offer our utmost condolences on the passing of Jon Huber AKA Brodie Lee. His family, friends and acquaintances are in our prayers and thoughts. Thank you for everything, Jon. Rest in Power, Rest in Peace and Rest in Paradise. — YUKES_AEW_Official (@YUKES_AEW) December 27, 2020

Today is a hard day. 2020 has hit us hard. Jon (Brodie) was always looking out for younger talent and always treating me with respect like I’ve been in the business for years (I’m very green). I was able to sit front row for each one of his matches in 2020… ❤️ — Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) December 27, 2020

It’s Saturday. You know what that means…

Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn’t have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man! pic.twitter.com/6XXl8Kr6iW — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 27, 2020

RIP Brodie… — Danny Burch🇬🇧 (@strongstylebrit) December 27, 2020

First E PPV I was ever on, Brock vs Brodie roadblock. Brother worked his ass off. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 27, 2020

We love u Brodie BluH!!! Rest in Paradise uce!!. 😢#RipBrodieLee — The Usos (@WWEUsos) December 27, 2020

Brodie, was so super nice to me. We talked alot about hockey, as we were both fans…. He will be missed … RIP my friend… — Luther (@KillLutherKill) December 27, 2020

I usually don’t comment much on peoples passings that I didn’t have the opportunity to know because I feel it’s a time to let the voices of those truly affected by the loss be heard. that being said, Brodie Lees passing comes as a complete shock and is an eye opener #RipBrodieLee — Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayne) December 27, 2020

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of @ThisBrodieLee who was a a dear friend to so many of us. He was an amazing husband and a devoted father. His love for his family was immeasurable. I am sending prayers and love to Amanda, Brodie, Nolan and Jon Huber’s family~ pic.twitter.com/VTC0aC0dqJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee always had a warm, friendly smile on his face. From the day i first met him when I was 18 to the last time i seen him around a year ago at the PC, i always remember him smiling. He was a genuine, good hearted man. Condolences to his family. #RipBrodieLee — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) December 27, 2020

This one really hurts, I am so heartbroken. Brodie was really one of a kind. He was family and I’ll always cherish those memories. We will miss you so deeply. My heart and prayers go out to Amanda and the boys.❤️ — Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) December 27, 2020

Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 27, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking. Gone way too soon. #RipBrodieLee — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 27, 2020

The world has lost a great one. One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

Don’t know what to say really. You’re the man. Such a great soul.

Gone too soon.#RIPJonHuber pic.twitter.com/4NgydLG1B5 — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) December 27, 2020

友達が亡くなるのは辛い、本当に。

ハーパーの冥福を祈る。absolutely my heart is broken… I love you, my friend. #RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/CmA7S0z3k6 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) December 27, 2020

I am absolutely heartbroken. I am at a loss of words right now and even if I wasn’t there aren’t enough good things to say about Jon Huber. Please keep him and his family in you heart and prayers! #RIPBrodieLee — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) December 27, 2020

During a Australian tour I got to be around Jon for the first time, we didn’t really know each other but that didn’t stop him from inviting me into conversations and have a laugh! He truly knew how to make a locker room laugh! Sad day! 🙏#RIPJonHuber #RipBrodieLee #RIPLukeHarper — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

Jon was one of the best men I have ever met. His dedication to his family, his friends, and his craft were second to none. He was a real human person, the highest possible compliment, and the world is worse off without him. Rest easy, Big Rig.#RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/VyfOpJO54E — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) December 27, 2020

I can not, even begin to say how I feel about the loss of Huber/Harper…..

I have been blessed, to work with the GREATEST TALENT EVER!!

Huber/Harper, was definitely, one of those that qualified as one of those TALENTS!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) December 27, 2020

One more then maybe sleep: hours before The Exalted One debuted, the CHIKARA boys decided to send a picture to our friend Claudio. The caption was something like “WE GOT HIM!” This picture and memories of reconnecting with him this year will forever make me smile. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/q0oVjeLpg8 — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 27, 2020