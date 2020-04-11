WWE 205 Live Quick Results (4/10): Tony Nese vs Danny Burch, Jack Gallagher vs Oney Lorcan

Two matches were taped on Friday for this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live, at the company’s training facility in Orlando, FL.

It was a simple and quick show with two competitive matches, and while neither were specifically announced as qualifiers, it was heavily implied that the results would be considered when determining who will compete in the upcoming tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

In the first of two matches, Tony Nese scored a hard fought victory over Danny Burch after connecting with a nasty strike, a German suplex in the corner, and a running knee strike.

Jack Gallagher meanwhile defeated Burch’s tag team partner Oney Lorcan at the end of a very physical bout, but it’s worth noting that he won via disqualification after being attacked by a returning Nese. 205 Live ended with Nese going for a steel chair after beating down Lorcan and Gallagher, before Burch also returned to make the save and chase him the attacker.