WWE 205 Live Quick Results & Videos

May 22, 2020

Orlando, FL

(1) Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Chase Parker & Matt Martel. Yes, you did just see this match on WWE NXT this past Wednesday night. Lorcan & Burch squashed them the first time around, while this was a bit more competitive.

(2) Isaiah Swerve Scott def. Tyler Breeze. A good match that went too long, especially in an empty arena. Swerve blocked a Cheeky Nandos Kick and set Breeze on the top rope for the Confidence Boost to win.