WWE 205 Live Results (10/23): Mansoor vs The Brian Kendrick, Tony Nese vs Curt Stallion

WWE 205 Live Results

October 23, 2020

The Brian Kendrick vs. Mansoor

Mansoor surprised the veteran with a quick arm drag, low dropkick and a diving bulldog from the second rope for an early two-count. He tried for a springboard move but Kendrick caught him with a knee, following with a double underhook suplex. They traded punches and forearms in the corner, Kendrick hooked in an armbar, grapevined the legs, but it was broken up in the ropes.

Kendrick connected with a rolling elbow before talking a whole lot of trash. Mansoor took offense to being called a “kid” repeatedly and freaked out on him with heavy right hands a big kick. Even bigger clothesline. Body slam. Reverse Atomic Drop right into a spinebuster. Mansoor connects with one vertical suplex, rolls into a second vertical, struggles rolling into a third but turns it into a Falcon Arrow for two. Don’t tell Rollins. Mansoor climbed the ropes looking for a moonsault, Kendrick rushed in but he landed on his feet, delivering a sit-down powerbomb for another two-count.

Kendrick blocked another powerbomb with a unique neckbreaker on the knee and tried for the Captain’s Hook. Mansoor struggled out and set in with body blows, gettin gback to his feet. He set up for a Buckle Bomb but Kendrick reversed with a rana into the turnbuckles. Great spot, met with complete silence from the Continental Wrestling Center. TBK went to the top and connected with an Avalanche Butterfly suplex from the top, went for the cover, but Mansoor surprised him with an inside cradle to score the win!

Winner: Mansoor

The Singh Brothers, who are once again being called the Bollywood Boys, danced their way to the ring and announced that they are bringing back the gimmick. They danced some more and yelled “HA! HA! HA!” in semi-unison way too many times. No reaction.

Tony Nese vs. Curt Stallion

Ariya Daivari came to ringside before the match could begin, in ring gear for some unexplained reason, and got in Curt Stallion’s face. This allowed Nese to take advantage, drilling him with a kick to the back of the head, followed by a series of big kicks, a knee lift and a spin kick.

Stallion rallied with heavy strikes and a backpack neckbreaker for two. Nese caught him again with a nasty elbow strike and took things to the mat with a tight headlock, slowing things down a bit. Stallion tried to fight out with body blows but got dropped over the top rope, and squashed with a top rope moonsault. Nese began to lay in more body blows, dropping knees on his opponent’s neck and head. Again Stallion fought back, and again he was put down with a thunderous dropkick to the chest.

After a beat, Stallion eventually escaped a pumphandle driver attempt and hit a release German suplex. He fired off with knees in the corner, sprinted to the other side of the ring and connected with a Shibata-esque shotgun dropkick! He climbed to the top rope, Nese rolled outside to escape, so Stallion instead hit a moonsault from the top out to the floor, dead on target.

Daivari started talking trash from commentary, but Stallion laughed it off and went back to the match. Daivari continued to talk trash and said he didn’t belong in 205, so Curt turned back around and damn near killed him with a headbutt, stunning himself a bit in the process. As he was getting back into the ring, Nese caught him with the Running Neese in the ropes, hooked the leg, and scored the three.

Winner: Tony Nese