WWE 205 Live Results (6/19): Jake Atlas In Action, NXT Tag Team Crashes The Party

WWE 205 Live Results

June 19, 2020

Orlando, FL

— Oney Lorcan (w/ Danny Burch) def. Chase Park (w/ Matt Martel) with a running Blockbuster. NXT manager Malcom Bivens led his tag team Indus Sher to the ring after the match to attack Lorcan & Burch. Bivens could make the cut, but I don’t see Indus Sher hitting the 205-pound weight limit any time soon.

— Jake Atlas def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher after doing a cartwheel on the top rope into a DDT. Holy s**t what absolutely awful timing. Gallagher was accused of sexual assault 24 hours prior to this show airing, and was released by WWE just hours before Smackdown. They had this pre-recorded too, so they could have just NOT aired the match. It was a great back-and-forth contest, but good lord…