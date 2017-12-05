WWE 205 Live Results in Progress – Join the Chat, Win a Signed Copy of Ric Flair’s “Second Nature”

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

WWE 205 Live Results

December 5, 2017

Report by Mike Killam for ProWrestling.com

Footage is shown of the two four-way matches that have taken place on Raw to find contenders to the Cruiserweight Championship.

Drew Gulak came out and rambled on for a very, very long time about being the ambassador for Enzo Amore, who is away on “international business”. Thank the lord for that, at least. He continues to rant about Enzo and how they’ve systematically taken over 205 Live, crafting it in their image, etc. He threatens to roll out a Power Point presentation, but is cut off by Cedric Alexander. Gulak announces that he will not be facing Cedric here tonight as expected, because there’s another member of Drewtopia that wants an opportunity.

NOAM DARR vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Gulak joined commentary so that’s basically all I could pay attention to during the match. He’s very loud, isn’t he? They kept pressing him about whether or not he would lay down for Enzo Amore if it came down to that, but refused to answer the question.

Meanwhile, a decent match was taking place in the ring. Darr tried to keep it slowed down for as long as possible, but didn’t fair well and kept rolling to the outside to try and create some space. Cedric hit some really nice dropkicks and quick offense, but after an interference from Gulak, Darr was able to hit a chop block from behind to shift the balance back. He went to climb the ropes and put the match away, but Gulak started screaming at him to get down and play by his rules. This was enough of an opening for Cedric to catch him with a flash kick, into the Lumbar Check.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Rich Swann was backstage hanging out with some of his boys, and mentioned that with Drew Gulak out there running his mouth it almost made him miss Enzo Amore. Almost… Charley showed up for an interview and Swann flirted with her, before declaring that he will be a two-time Cruiserweight Champion after getting past Gulak next week on Raw. He said he’s not worried about Tony Nese later on tonight, because he’s just another distraction.

GRAN METALIK vs. THE BRIAN KENDRICK (w/ Jack Gallagher)

Metalik outmaneuvered his opponent from the start with some impressive aerial offense, including a triangle springboard armdrag that sent Kendrick flying. Beautiful dropkick after the high-flyer ran across the ropes, and he followed up with a huge tope suicida taking out Gentleman Jack on the outside! Kendrick took a stiff kick to the side of the head followed by a springboard dropkick, fighting out to the floor and hitting a ridiculous headscissors takedown over the barricade!

(continued on next page)