The NXT Superstar formerly known as Tehuti Miles got a repackage this Tuesday night, re-debuting on WWE television as “Thee” Ashante Adonis.

Adonis was defeated in a very short match against The Velveteen Dream, but showed a ton of presence in the bout and actually nearly stole a pin over the former North American Champion.

He first began wrestling on NXT Live house shows in 2019, but has been a consistent member of the 205 Live roster for the past four months.