WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski Returning To The NFL

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field.

Sources told ESPN that the New England Patriots have agreed to trade Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick to Tampa Bay, reuniting the 3-time Super Bowl champion with longtime quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronk retired after the 2018/19 NFL season after 9 years with the Patriots, but there is still one year remaining and $9 million remaining on his contract with the organization.

It was reported on WWE Backstage earlier this year that he was in the final stages of signing with WWE in an unknown role. He then went on to host both nights of WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando, and is still the current WWE 24/7 Champion.