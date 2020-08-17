WWE 2K Battlegrounds Complete Roster Revealed – 70 Names Available At Launch

The complete roster for the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game has been exclusively revealed by IGN.

The base game will launch with 70 playable characters, mostly made up of the modern WWE roster in addition to legends Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Mankind, Yokozuna and interestingly enough, Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

In the months to follow, another 63 characters will be made available as post-launch content, likely through paid DLC bundles to be outlined at a later date.

Most of the post-launch names will be legends, including Alundra Blayze, Batista, Bret Hart, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Sting, Vader and many others.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style divergence from the usual WWE/2K annual offerings, is available September 18 on PS4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.