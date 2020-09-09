WWE Superstars To Reveal ‘2K Battlegrounds’ Creation Suite On UpUpDownDown

More information on the creation suite for the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game will be revealed this week.

WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze will be previewing the character creation suite in a new video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel this Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

The crew will then return for a second video highlighting the arena creation suite in the game on Friday, September 11, also kicking off at 10:00 AM ET.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a unique new twist on the annual wrestling video game releases from the developers at Saber Interactive, hits shelves on September 18 available on PS4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Pre-orders available now at wwe.2k.com.