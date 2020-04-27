After confirming the news last week that there will be no WWE 2K21 this year, 2K has provided an open letter to fans of the franchise to discuss what will be happening in the future with the series.

While it is disappointing for many that there is no annual release coming this year, the good news is that a brand new game is still on its way later this year!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds, in development by Saber Interactive, is going to be the latest game released in the pro wrestling franchise, promising to combine arcade-style gaming with WWE Superstars, and “depth” for those that want it.

🔥This Fall!🔥 Get ready to Brawl Without Limits! #WWE2KBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/PvqXbP6q7C — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) April 27, 2020

For those who are only interested in the classic 2K style games, there is good news there as well because 2K has confirmed that serves for both WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K19 will be kept up and running for people to enjoy.

The company also opened up honestly about the feedback received from WWE 2K20 (which was overwhelmingly negative) thanking people for their honesty. The feedback is part of the reason why a regular WWE 2K game won’t be coming this Fall, as usual.

Instead, 2K has promised to extend the timeline so that the company can dedicate more time to the product in order to produce the quality that fans demand. However, no date for a future 2K was set at this time.

You can see the full letter below: