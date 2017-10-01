This weekend was “EntranceMania” for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, as various YouTube personalities revealed brand new entrances. This includes NXT Superstars like Kassius Ohno and Peyton Royce, the modern tag team entrance for Sheamus and Cesaro, and even WWE legends Kurt Angle and Batista. Check them out below.

You can also check out the official channel for Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown, as he’s released entrances for several current main roster stars including Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and Shinsuke Nakamura.









