WWE 2K18 ‘MyPlayer’ and ‘Road to Glory’ Features Revealed

2K Reveals New Features for WWE 2K18: MyPLAYER & ROAD TO GLORY

2K today shared details on two new features for WWE 2K18 – MyPLAYER and ROAD TO GLORY. This year, players will create their MyPLAYER characters, which get stronger and more powerful along with player progression, to use in both MyCAREER and ROAD TO GLORY. ROAD TO GLORY is a completely new online experience where MyPLAYERS from all over the world battle against each other.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch™.

Players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition at participating retailers will receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 13, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One.

In addition, players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will also receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses – including all Cena (Nuff) Edition digital content – beginning four days early on Friday, October 13, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One, with Windows PC players receiving their Deluxe Edition copies on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.