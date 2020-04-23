WWE 2K21 Video Game Officially Cancelled

It was confirmed during a WWE investor’s call this Thursday afternoon that this year’s annual WWE 2K21 video game will not be happening.

The news was first reported earlier this month by a writer on the Smackdown vs. Raw video game series named Justin Leeper, but this is the first official news from either WWE or 2K.

WWE 2K20 released last October to mostly negative reviews, with the PS4 version holding only a 43/100 score on Metacritic. It was the first game released under the 2K banner that did not include long-time partners Yuke’s, with collaborator Visual Concepts coming onboard full-time to develop the game.

Leeper also noted that a brand new “different kind” of WWE game is on the way this year, but Visual Concepts is not involved.