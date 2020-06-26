It appears that WWE Extreme Rules could have some form of horror elements this year as WWE has officially added an interesting tagline to the PPV.

It has now seemingly been confirmed that the name of the show this year will be WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show after a WWE article used the tagline several times during an article to promote the PPV.

The article added the show tagline several times, despite the fact that there is no ‘horror’ element on either of the two matches announced so far. WWE has made small alterations to PPV names in the past, with the 2014 TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs…and Stairs being a great example.

That was done simply because there was a stairs match between Big Show and Erick Rowan on the card, and this could be a hint as to what might be coming for future matches at WWE Extreme Rules. Of course, for a horror style match, The Fiend would be the obvious choice, but that remains to be seen.

So far only two matches are confirmed for the event which are:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship Match)

Asuka (c) vs Sasha Banks (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)

No official stipulation has been put on either of those WWE Extreme Rules matches at this point, outside the fact they will both be title matches.