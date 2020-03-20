WWE Advertising “First Time Ever” Matches For Empty Arena 205 Live

WWE will present two “first time ever matches” for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will face Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will face Oney Lorcan for the first time, with no audience in attendance at the WWE Performance Center.
205 Live is set to air directly after WWE Smackdown on the WWE Network.
