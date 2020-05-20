WWE, AEW & The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Shad Gaspard

The entire wrestling world has poured out their thoughts and fond memories of the late Shad Gaspard. His body was found on a Los Angeles beach on Wednesday morning, after a rip tide pulled him under the ocean’s surface on Sunday, just before 4PM.

Gaspard died a hero. Lifeguards attempted to clear the beach of swimmers before noticing him and his son out in the water. Gaspard instructed them to save his 10-year-old son first, which they did successfully, but they were unable to return in time to save the former WWE Superstar.

Statements have come in from all over the wrestling world including messages from WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor and the National Wrestling Alliance. Feel free to add some of your favorite memories of Shad in the comments below.

WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. https://t.co/ngyuRpkjps — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/cQDlDgQCHh — WWE (@WWEIndia) May 20, 2020

All Elite Wrestling joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of Shad Gaspard, our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ctZDFJ8FQb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 20, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shad Gaspard. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. 🙏🏼#RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/zO7Z574QzL — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 20, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies to the friends, family and fans of Shad Gaspard. Our industry is in mourning as we all remember and honor this great man.#RIPSHAD — NWA (@nwa) May 20, 2020

Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020

Goodbye, my friend.

My thoughts are with Shad’s family. I can’t fathom their loss. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020

My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020

"Don’t worry about being a big star, just focus on knowing your craft so you can be the best you can be, everything else will just fall into place" – Shad Gaspard pic.twitter.com/pui1Candmm — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 20, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020

Today we will hear of memories of Shad as a performer and as a friend. But none of that will compare to his final act; a father protecting his son. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/Sw567H4SUK — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 20, 2020

Shad told me that being a dad was the best job in the world. It sure is Shad and you were definitely a World Champion Dad. #RIPShadGaspard Miss ya bro 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FOg9bPwa9i — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 20, 2020

It’s been a heavy morning with news of the untimely passing of Shad Gaspard. A heartbreaking reminder that tomorrow is not guaranteed to any of us. Love to all here and now. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 20, 2020

💔 Shad. Real life hero. — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 20, 2020

Just gave him a #BrotherHug at Staples Center last time we were in town..

Being a father, I feel deeply for his family n friends.

Fuck the heat, love each other.

Rest Easy #GoodBrother , Shad. — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 20, 2020

I know we weren’t really close but the funny thing is every time we saw each other and spoke you would think we were boys since childhood. I know a good heart when I see one and you my friend had a Good Heart. RIP SHAD. pic.twitter.com/dycZ6Rrnxx — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) May 20, 2020

Shad died a hero, saving his son’s life. As a parent, there are no words to even explain that. He was a really positive & funny guy every time we spoke, just a good dude. Prayers for his family during this horrible time. #RIPShadGaspard 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qD5GkNUyje — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 20, 2020

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

#RIPSHAD 🙏🏽 I didn’t know Shad very well, but from the interactions we did have he was always such a kind, sweet human being. Rest In Peace & Power Hero. #Beast pic.twitter.com/Y82uTwjTP3 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 20, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shad Gaspard. Former OVW Tag Team Champion. Actor, husband, father, friend. We will miss you. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/SaqfcJOOTE — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) May 20, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the “The Beast” Shad Gaspard. A hero even to the end, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. A great man in this world, you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) May 20, 2020

#RIPShadGaspard. I’ve known Shad for over 10 years. We weren’t close…but everytime I’d see him, he would have a huge smile on his face and make me feel like we were. My thoughts are with his family. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 20, 2020

Loss for words.. Shad you were such an amazing person, you will be missed. RIP 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JLTlkeNoxz — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 20, 2020

From a @Shadbeast Instagram post on April 1st. These words are how Shad lived and it’s in this spirit that I’ll always remember him. pic.twitter.com/Db6kQ6z9LW — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 20, 2020