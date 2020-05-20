ProWrestling.com
Credit: WWE

WWE, AEW & The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Shad Gaspard

0
By onWWE

The entire wrestling world has poured out their thoughts and fond memories of the late Shad Gaspard. His body was found on a Los Angeles beach on Wednesday morning, after a rip tide pulled him under the ocean’s surface on Sunday, just before 4PM.

Gaspard died a hero. Lifeguards attempted to clear the beach of swimmers before noticing him and his son out in the water. Gaspard instructed them to save his 10-year-old son first, which they did successfully, but they were unable to return in time to save the former WWE Superstar.

Statements have come in from all over the wrestling world including messages from WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor and the National Wrestling Alliance. Feel free to add some of your favorite memories of Shad in the comments below.