WWE Anaheim Live Event Results (12/3): Shield Hits Triple Powerbomb, Matt Hardy Is “Woken”, Balor vs Anderson (Videos)

By onWWE

WWE Anaheim Live Event Results
12/3/17
Anaheim, CA
Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

Bray Wyatt beat Matt Hardy.  After the match, Matt was “woken” and did the delete thing he did in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Rhyno, Heath Slater and Apollo Crews beat Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel and Dash Wilder.

Asuka beat Alicia Fox.

Elias beat Jason Jordan.

Finn Balor beat Karl Anderson, who was seconded by Luke Gallows.

Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.  Mickie James was the ref.

Enzo beat Kalisto to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

The Shield beat Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus.

The crowd was pretty low, probably 3,500 to 4,000, but the talent worked hard.

