WWE Announced The NXT UK Heritage Cup; Competitors & Rules Revealed

WWE has this week revealed a brand new tournament called the Heritage Cup will be coming to WWE NXT UK when the brand returns.

The brand will be making its return next week after several months off due to COVID-19, and WWE is bringing it back in a big way with a brand new tournament, the Heritage Cup.

Each match in the tournament will be held under sizz three-minute rounds with a 20-second rest period between each one. The matches are going to be two out of three falls with a fall being counted via pinfall, submission, or a countout. It was also revealed that a DQ or KO will end the match and whoever leads after six rounds will win that one.

The competitors confirmed for the Heritage Cup so far are: