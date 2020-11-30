WWE Announcers Reportedly Banned From Using The Term ‘Codebreaker’

It was an action-packed week of professional wrestling with lots of major moments taking place. By now, you should know the score with this weekly feature. It’s time to take a look back at the four major shows and see which one stood out amongst the pack, and which fell short of the mark.

Let’s break it down and take a look at how things worked out during week 47!

4. WWE Raw

This show may not have had the highest quality of matches, with plenty of them being fairly average. However, the show ran smoothly and felt like it had a clear progression towards TLC, and that is always a good thing, with the qualification matches for the #1 contender’s spot, which was a reward for the Raw team, which was deserved.

The matches were all okay, but they never got to the next level required. However, the tag team match between New Day and Hurt Business was fun, but a little repetitive from what has been seen in the past. The Firefly Funhouse was great again this week, with these moments still being a massively enjoyable part of this show.

The match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was also brilliant, as the character continued to push the recent storyline. While it’s a shame this match wasn’t saved for a PPV match, it was a lot of fun to see on Raw.

3. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand featured some great moments this week, right from the start. Once again, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a great opening segment together with Roman pushing the family line. While it’s walking the fine line of becoming a bit repetitive, this segment worked well this time around, but WWE does need to be careful not to overdo this.

From there the show continued to be entertaining with the match between The Street Profits and Roode/Ziggler being entertaining. But the match of the night was Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, which was just a joy to watch.

Building Bianca Belair up is a wise decision by WWE, even if her match with Natalya wasn’t anything overly special. Plus, the main event was excellent. Putting Kevin Owens back to the main event scene is something that has needed to happen for a while now, and this was a great start for that storyline.

2. AEW Dynamite

This show was another great one for AEW Dynamite as the company continued to push for the major Winter Is Coming show that is taking place this Wednesday. The focus on Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was great, with their contract signing segment being a lot of fun to watch unfold.

The show had a good mix of matches, and while it wasn’t the strongest outing in-terms of match quality, there were some great bouts in there still. Hangman Page and John Silver had a fun encounter, but the best match of the night was the main event between Pac/Rey Fenix and The Blade and The Butcher, as both teams continue to impress.

The segment between Cody Rhodes and Taz was the big talking point from this show though. The manner in which they executed their promo segment with intensity and realism which has continued to make the issues between them feel easy to relate and connect with, which is crucial.

1. WWE NXT

The build-up towards NXT Takeover: WarGames was in full swing this week for an action-packed show from top to bottom. The show kickstarted with a good bout between Candice LeRae and Ember Moon, which eventually led to a major heel turn from Toni Storm, taking her character in a much needed new direction.

Timothy Thatcher and Kushida had a nice technical match as Tommaso Ciampa continued to push for a bout with Thatcher. Plus, the KO Show was a nice change of pace and continued the North American Title storyline with some nice comedic moments.

The issues between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes also carried on, setting up a Takeover match between them, although this feud really has dragged on a little too long at this point. But the highlight was the ladder match main event which saw Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly really push each other to their limits, taking some incredible bumps along the way.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 102

WWE NXT- 144

AEW Dynamite- 131

WWE SmackDown- 97