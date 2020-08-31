WWE Announces #1 Contender’s Series For Raw Tonight, Winner To Face McIntyre

WWE has announced a series of matches for tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw in order to find a new #1 contender to the WWE Championship, currently held by Drew McIntyre.

Six Superstars will compete in a trio of singles matches tonight, with the winners moving on to a triple threat later in the show. The final winner will battle McIntyre for the world title at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, September 27.

The singles matches have already been revealed. Keith Lee will face Dolph Ziggler hot off his win over Randy Orton last night at WWE Payback. Meanwhile, Orton will attempt to rebound in a big match against Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio will face bitter rival Seth Rollins.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.