WWE Announces 24/7 Championship Match For Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show

WWE has now officially confirmed a singles match for tonights WWE Hell In A Cell PPV with the 24/7 Championship on the line.

R-Truth will be defending his title on the show in a singles bout against Drew Gulak. The two men have been trading the title back and forth recently and have been involved in a lot of segments together that have tended to be more comedic.

ProWrestling.com will have LIVE coverage of the show this evening, starting from the Kickoff show at 6pm ET. A reminder for our U.K. readers that with the clocks going back, the pre-show will commence at 10pm.