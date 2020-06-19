WWE Announces A Third Title Match For Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced that Asuka will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

This will be the third consecutive week that the two face each other in singles action, albeit the first with the title on the line.

Their bout two weeks ago saw Asuka lose by count-out following interference from Nia Jax. Charlotte actually pinned the champion last week on Raw after Jax once again involved herself.

There are now three championship matches set for Monday Night Raw next week. The Street Profits will finally put the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against the Viking Raiders, while Bayley and Sasha Banks defend their women’s tag team titles against The IIconics.