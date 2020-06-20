WWE Announces AJ Styles’ First Title Defense For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has officially announced that AJ Styles will defend his newly won Intercontinental Championship for the first time next, week on Friday Night Smackdown.

The “Phenomenal One” won the previously vacant title from Daniel Bryan in an instant classic last week, but it would appear that things between them are far from resolved.

It was just two weeks ago that Bryan’s training partner Drew Gulak pinned Styles in a surprise upset; a match he was essentially baited into. Now the leader of the “Yes Movement” will be in his friend’s corner as Gulak looks to run it back for a shot at the belt.

These are not the only two men to find themselves in the Intercontinental Championship picture, however. After making his in-ring debut on Smackdown this week and pinning AJ Styles clean in the middle of the ring, newcomer Matt Riddle will likely have something to say next week as well.