WWE Announces Apollo Crews’ Return, Title Match To Kick Off Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced that United States Champion Apollo Crews will return to action this week on Monday Night Raw. He will defend his title against MVP in a match originally advertised for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Crews has been out of action since the end of June. In the meantime, MVP has widened his stable, The Hurt Business, with the new addition of 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. He’s also been declaring himself the real U.S. Champion, and several weeks ago even debuted a brand new, completely redesigned version of the belt.