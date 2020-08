WWE has confirmed their next pay-per-view event, Clash of Champions, set to take place on Sunday, September 27 inside the company’s new “ThunderDome” set at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions event also ran in September, and saw Seth Rollins retain the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in the main event, before being attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.