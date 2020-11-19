WWE Announces Date Of 2020 NXT TakeOver: WarGames Special

WWE has announced the date of this year’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames special, and fans won’t have to wait long at all to witness what has become an annual WWE Network event. NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL on Sunday, December 6.

While not confirmed, it is likely that this year’s show will once again feature two WarGames matches. It has already been announced that Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LeRae will captain teams inside the structure, and we expect The Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee and his faction to be announced very soon.