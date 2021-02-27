WWE Announces Drew McIntyre’s Return To Monday Night Raw

WWE Smackdown Results

February 26, 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his crew kicked off the show as per usual. Reigns called his title defense at the Elimination Chamber nearly perfect, but only nearly because Edge came out and ruined it. He claimed that he didn’t want to hurt Edge because he’s a good man with a beautiful family, so he’s giving the “Rated-R Superstar” one opportunity to do the right thing and back out.

Daniel Bryan cut the champ off and mocked his “nearly perfect” title defense after he himself had to endure a grueling Elimination Chamber match, just to be immediately shoved into a world title match against a fresh champion. Bryan laughed at him because Roman calls himself the real main event, but on Sunday he was wrestling in the second match of the night!

Jey Uso grabbed the mic and cut off Bryan, warning him to shut his mouth before he stepped in and did it for him. Bryan issued a challenge to Reigns for a Universal title match at Fastlane, but Uso blindsided him with a superkick and sent him to the floor.

Backstage

Uso tried to apologize to the “Tribal Chief” backstage for stepping out of line, but claimed he had to defend their family against Bryan’s disrespect. Reigns told him there was no reason to apologize… as long as he gets the job done tonight.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville talked to Edge in their office. He was clearly not happy that Bryan was basically going to jump the line into a title match after he had to win the Royal Rumble. Pearce announced that if Bryan could beat Jey Uso tonight in a singles match, he would be granted a Universal title match at Fastlane.

Chad Gable & Otis def. Dominik & Rey Mysterio

Gable cut a short promo before the match showing footage of Otis’ heel turn last week and what they did to the Mysterios. The match was relatively short but fun. They worked over Rey and built up to a hot tag where Dominik cleaned house and did a cool tornado DDT off the ropes on Gable. Otis ended up pinning Rey after a second rope splash.

Apollo Crews def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Apollo came out before the match and cut a great promo about finally being true to his roots, and coming from a line of real Nigerian royalty. He talked about his grandfather who ruled covered in gold, with his five wives, and called himself a “real African-American”.

Crews attacked Nakamura before the match even began. He dominated a lot of the actioni, but after a commercial break Nakamura came back with a sliding knee and a few of his signature spots. Crews rolled outside to avoid the Kinshasa, using his scarft to choke his opponent and send him into the ring post. Back in the ring Crews hit the Angle Slam to win.

