WWE Announces Edge’s Return To Monday Night Raw

WWE has officially confirmed that Edge will make his return to Monday Night Raw next week, live from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The “Rated-R Superstar” will confront Randy Orton for the first time since the “Viper” smashed his face between two steel chairs, not to mention ended long-time rival Matt Hardy’s WWE career, and delivered an RKO to his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The March 9 edition of Monday Night Raw will be the first following this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber, so expect the show to be full-steam-ahead towards WrestleMania 36.