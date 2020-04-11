WWE Announces First Set Of Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches

Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan has been announced for next week’s Friday Night Smackdown, with the winner earning a spot in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Dana Brooke will also battle Naomi in a qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank match.

Last year’s pay-per-view featured a men’s and women’s ladder match, with four Superstars from Raw and four from Smackdown involved in each. The winner would get a title shot respective to their brand. It’s unknown if the NXT brand will be involved in the show in any way, but WWE is expected to follow a similar format this year.

WWE Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place on May 10, more than likely from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, although that announcement has yet to be made official.