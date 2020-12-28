WWE Announces Its Top 10 Matches Of 2020

It’s that time of year when people begin to reflect on the year that has been, and WWE has done that as well, picking its top 10 matches of 2020. WWE has released a brand new show on the WWE Network, titled. “The Ten Best Matches Of 2020,” which is hosted by WWE NXT commentator, Wade Barrett, revealing the 10 top matches from the company this year.

However, for those who want to know the full list immediately, it can be seen below:

10. Kyle O’Reilly versus Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT: Takeover 31

9. Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36

8. Ilja Dragunov versus WALTER for the NXT UK Championship on WWE NXT UK TV

7. Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions

6. Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles June 12th WWE SmackDown

5. Sami Zayn versus Jef Hardy versus AJ Styles for the I.C. Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions

4. Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series

3. Edge versus Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

2. Sasha Banks versus Bayley for the SD women’s championship at WWE Hell in a Cell

1. Undertaker versus AJ Styles Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania 36