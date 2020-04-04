WWE Announces MAJOR Change To WrestleMania Triple Threat Ladder Match

WWE has officially announced a major change to the triple threat ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships set to take place this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

It was reported last week that The Miz had been pulled from WWE’s two-day taping event for WrestleMania at the Performance Center, as the company was taking extreme measures in making sure that no one who was sick, or showed any signs or symptoms of being sick, was allowed in the building.

The storyline reason that WWE is giving for Miz’s absence is that he was injured in the melee between all three teams that took place last night on Friday Night Smackdown.

John Morrison will have to go it alone, but he will now defend the Smackdown tag team titles in a triple threat ladder match against just Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston, instead of The Usos and The New Day.