WWE Announces Paige Singles Match For Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced that one third of Absolution, Paige, will face off against Sasha Banks in a singles match on Raw Monday night.

WWE.com has added the following:

“After Absolution used a divide-and-conquer strategy this past Monday night to lay out Bayley and Mickie James in the locker room area, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville targeted Sasha Banks in a brutal three-on-one assault in the ring after the four-time Raw Women’s Champion refused to join their ranks.

Monday night on Raw, The Boss has an opportunity for retribution when she faces Paige, the nefarious mastermind behind Absolution, in singles action. The news broke earlier today via WWE’s official Twitter account.

With the rest of Absolution undoubtedly lurking at ringside, can Sasha humble the raven-haired renegade? Find out Monday on Raw, beginning at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

