WWE Announces Rampage Brown Is Heading To NXT UK

WWE has announced a major new signing for NXT UK this week, with Rampage Brown set to join the roster in the near future.

WWE uploaded a video that featured clips of the English heavyweight in action, as well as comments from other members of the roster about how talented he is. Rampage has been a top name in the British indie scene for a long time, with 23 years of experience behind him.

He is widely respected by his peers, which was showcased by the way that the announcement was met online. WWE NXT commentator, Wade Barrett heavily praised the signing, claiming that he is the most legit professional wrestling in all of Europe, while WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre also praised the signing.

https://twitter.com/DMcIntyreWWE/status/1321935755204349952?s=20

https://twitter.com/StuBennett/status/1321910319791353856?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLJq40EmMQg