WWE

WWE Announces Raw Legends Night For January 4 Episode

Published

3 hours ago

on

hulk hogan

Is it a cry for viewership or pure coincidence?

WWE has announced that the January 4th episode of Monday Night Raw, the first of 2021, will have a “Legends Night” theme.


A mix of WWE Hall of Famers and legends will appear including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, Mickie James, Tatanka, IRS, Michael “PS” Hayes, Alicia Fox, and many more.

The company will look to start the year off right following a recent dip in viewership and ratings. Rumors have circulated that both WWE and USA Network officials aren’t pleased with the recent trend. A “reactionary” move was talked about, but has yet to be executed unless this is part of it.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest news on Raw Legends Night.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles To Be Defended On This Week’s SmackDown

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

It was announced during Monday Night Raw that Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship for the first time this Friday during the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen who will step up to the challenge. The Riott Squad have picked up wins recently, putting them at the top of the contention list. There’s also a chance Billie Kay could find another partner to capitalize on the opportunity.


The holiday show will also feature Big E vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, plus Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship inside a Steel Cage.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest SmackDown news and results.

Results

WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

wwe monday night raw results

1. Charlotte Returns To Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 21, 2020 

Charlotte Flair kicks off the night to a great reaction from the pre-recorded audience track. Asuka is out next. She says that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were not ready for Asuka last night at WWE TLC, and they were definitely not ready for her surprise tag team partner.


Shayna and Nia waste no time coming out and throwing around demands, making excuses for losing. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke follow and don’t want to hear it, throwing their hats into the ring as the next challengers. The new champions basically convinced them to fight each other to sort it out.

NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE

Asuka and Charlotte are on commentary here. Coming back from commercial, Nia Jax is in complete control of Mandy, stomping on her back and beating her up in the corner. Shayna tags in and does the same, dropping knees to the back. She knocks Dana off the apron but turns around into elbow strikes and a suplex from Mandy.

Asuka keeps cheering for her “Sexy Muscle Friends” throughout the match, which is legitimately popping Charlotte. Brooke surprises everyone with some great offense on Shayna including a moonsault and a diving senton. Nia pulls her out of the ring to save her partner. Shayna tries to break Dana’s elbow, Dana rolls her up for a nearfall, only to get caught in the rear naked choke. It’s over.

Winners: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The winners stare down the champions from the ring after the match. Dana and Mandy dropkick Shayna off the apron then work together to dump Nia over the ropes, sending a statement of their own.

Backstage The Hurt Business sees a random guy wearing a New Day t-shirt and bully him for making poor decisions. They rip off his t-shirt and force him to put some Hurt Business merch on.

Editorials

We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 21, 2020

By

6. Using The PPV To Further A Story That Wasn’t Quite Ready

I was admittedly surprised when WWE didn’t announce Big E vs. Sami Zayn for Sunday’s pay-per-view, considering their propensity for rushing things and then dragging them out forever, but I’m glad they held off.

It’s clear E winning the Intercontinental Championship is the next step in his slow but steady rise up the card, but it has to be done right. He’s been rather successfully getting the better of Sami in skits like the “Sami Awards” and random backstage segments, but the last time they were actually in the ring, E got outsmarted and trapped under the ring. While he’s beaten names like The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus in recent months, he needed to earn that title shot.


I applaud WWE for having the patience to not rush this match. Big E pinned the champ, now he’s got an opportunity on Smackdown’s Christmas Day special. TLC did a good job on this one.

