WWE Announces Raw Legends Night For January 4 Episode

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

December 21, 2020

Charlotte Flair kicks off the night to a great reaction from the pre-recorded audience track. Asuka is out next. She says that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were not ready for Asuka last night at WWE TLC, and they were definitely not ready for her surprise tag team partner.

Shayna and Nia waste no time coming out and throwing around demands, making excuses for losing. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke follow and don’t want to hear it, throwing their hats into the ring as the next challengers. The new champions basically convinced them to fight each other to sort it out.

NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE

Asuka and Charlotte are on commentary here. Coming back from commercial, Nia Jax is in complete control of Mandy, stomping on her back and beating her up in the corner. Shayna tags in and does the same, dropping knees to the back. She knocks Dana off the apron but turns around into elbow strikes and a suplex from Mandy.

Asuka keeps cheering for her “Sexy Muscle Friends” throughout the match, which is legitimately popping Charlotte. Brooke surprises everyone with some great offense on Shayna including a moonsault and a diving senton. Nia pulls her out of the ring to save her partner. Shayna tries to break Dana’s elbow, Dana rolls her up for a nearfall, only to get caught in the rear naked choke. It’s over.

Winners: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The winners stare down the champions from the ring after the match. Dana and Mandy dropkick Shayna off the apron then work together to dump Nia over the ropes, sending a statement of their own.

Backstage The Hurt Business sees a random guy wearing a New Day t-shirt and bully him for making poor decisions. They rip off his t-shirt and force him to put some Hurt Business merch on.