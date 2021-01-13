WWE Announces Raw, SmackDown & NXT Stars For Superstar Spectacle

WWE has revealed more details regarding Superstar Spectacle.

According to dot com, Superstar Spectacle will air exclusively in India as a two-hour special event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. IST.

Matches will be announced “in the coming weeks” with the following Indian talent confirmed to appear:

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

The Bollywood Boyz (Samir and Sunil Singh)

Indus Sher (Rinku and Saurav)

Jeet Rama

Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman signed to WWE

Giant Zanjeer (7ft 2in, 340 pounds) and Dilsher Shanky (7ft, 310 pounds)

Guru Raaj

Additionally, several top superstars from Raw and SmackDown will compete including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Ricochet.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is also slated to appear.

Super Spectacle will emanate from the WWE Performance Center, but there’s no word yet if this event will make its way to the WWE Network.