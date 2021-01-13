Connect with us

WWE

WWE Announces Raw, SmackDown & NXT Stars For Superstar Spectacle

9 hours ago

WWE has revealed more details regarding Superstar Spectacle.

According to dot com, Superstar Spectacle will air exclusively in India as a two-hour special event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. IST.


Matches will be announced “in the coming weeks” with the following Indian talent confirmed to appear:

  • Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
  • The Bollywood Boyz (Samir and Sunil Singh)
  • Indus Sher (Rinku and Saurav)
  • Jeet Rama
  • Kavita Devi, the first Indian woman signed to WWE
  • Giant Zanjeer (7ft 2in, 340 pounds) and Dilsher Shanky (7ft, 310 pounds)
  • Guru Raaj

Additionally, several top superstars from Raw and SmackDown will compete including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and Ricochet.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is also slated to appear.

Super Spectacle will emanate from the WWE Performance Center, but there’s no word yet if this event will make its way to the WWE Network.

Results

WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE DUSTY CUP BEGINS, LERAE FACES BLACKHEART, MORE!

41 mins ago

Jan 13, 2021

WWE NXT Results

WWE NXT Results
January 13, 2020
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET

WWE

New Match Announced: NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano In Action Tonight

1 hour ago

Jan 13, 2021

In what is likely to be the final announcement ahead of tonight’s broadcast, WWE has officially confirmed that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will be in non-title action against Dexter Lumis this evening on WWE NXT.

Gargano is looking to finally move past Leon Ruff after breaking his title defense “curse” last week at New Year’s Evil, which happened to be hosted by Mr. Lumis. This will be Lumis’ first match since defeating Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match at NXT Takeover: WarGames.


Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Match Card:

  • Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
  • Dusty Cup: Undisputed Era vs. Breezango
  • Dusty Cup: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

WWE

Grudge Match Announced For WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Card

4 hours ago

Jan 13, 2021

Shotzi Blackheart
Photo: WWE

Just announced, Candice LeRae will once again clash with Shotzi Blackheart in a grudge match this evening on an all new episode of WWE NXT.

These two have been at each other’s throats for months, dating back to a number one contender’s match won by Candice in October 2020. Their issues sprawled into Halloween Havoc, where Shotzi blocked the Gargano family’s attempts to hijack the NXT Women’s Championship, and escalated into a wild WarGames match.


Last Wednesday night, Shotzi and KUSHIDA defeated Candice and Johnny Gargano in a mixed tag team match.

Updated match card:

  • Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Dusty Cup: Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Breezango
  • Dusty Cup: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

