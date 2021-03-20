WWE Announces Rhea Ripley’s Monday Night Raw Debut

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Rhea Ripley bring her particular brand of brutality to the women’s division of Monday Night Raw.

WWE has officially announced that the history-making Superstar will make her debut as a member of the red brand this coming week on the first episode of Raw following WWE Fastlane.

Ripley became the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion and is also a former NXT Women’s Champion, defending that title against Charlotte Flair in what was arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend. All before the age of 24.

She finished up her time with the black-and-yellow brand on January 6 at NXT New Year’s Evil, losing to Raquel Gonzalez, who actually got some very big news today. Vignettes for Ripley’s arrival on Raw began airing shortly after last month’s Elimination Chamber event.

WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley on WWE ‘Grit & Glory’