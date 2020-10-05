WWE Announces Special ‘Halloween Havoc’ Edition Of NXT

WWE will be bringing back another classic WCW branded event, officially announcing a special “Halloween Havoc” edition of NXT television to take place on the October 28 episode.

The show will be hosted by the ballsy badass Shotzi Blackheart, who you have likely seen crushing Robert Stone with her miniature tank and having great matches on Wednesday nights. More details to come.

This is not the only defunct WCW gimmick that the company has ressurected for the black-and-yellow brand. Since 2017 they have held an annual NXT TakeOver: WarGames event with a modified take on the classic double ring cage. Earlier this summer WWE also ran a two-week Great American Bash television special.