WWE Announces The First Ever Bumpy Awards; And The Nominees Are…

WWE has announced the first ever Bumpy Awards, set to take place on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and all major social media platforms.
The ceremony will be hosted by Kayla Braxton and the cast of The Bump, and will feature several awards, as well as a lifetime achievement award presentation, and more! Check out the nominations below, and the video above for more information.
WWE Superstar of the Half-Year
- Adam Cole
- Keith Lee
- Charlotte Flair
- Drew McIntyre
- Otis
- Bayley
- Asuka
- Io Shirai
- Braun Strowman
- Becky Lynch
WWE’s Tag Team of the Half-Year
- The Street Profits
- Bayley & Sasha Banks
- The New Day
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
- Imperium
WWE In-Ring Match of the Half-Year
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
- Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE Cinematic Match of the Half-Year
- The Boneyard Match
- Firefly Funhouse Match
- Money in the Bank Ladder Match
- One Final Beat (Ciampa vs Gargano)
- Viking Profits vs Tozawa’s Ninjas
WWE’s Rivalry of the Half-Year
- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
- Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar
- Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler
- AJ Styles and The Undertaker
- Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment on The Bump
- The Rock surprises Triple H
- Kane surprises Tegan Nox
- Xavier Woods ambushes the studio
- Zoo Animals for Kevin Owens
- John Cena surprises Evan Mack
The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance
- John Morrison
- Ricochet
- The Street Profits
- Heavy Machinery
- Drew McIntyre
Biggest Social Reaction of the Half-Year
- Mandy and Otis’ Kiss
- Edge’s Return
- Goldberg winning the Universal title
- Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win
- The Boneyard Match