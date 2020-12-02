WWE Announces Three Matches For Tribute To The Troops

Three matches are now confirmed for WWE’s 18th annual Tribute to the Troops special this Sunday, December 6, on FOX. Top stars from both Raw and SmackDown will be featured.

In a ten-man tag team match, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will take on King Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with “Mr. Money in the Bank” The Miz.

And from the SmackDown women’s division, Bayley and Natalya will face Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

It’s worth noting that additional promotional material for the event on WWE.com also advertises Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Big E, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Ricochet. It remains to be seen if they will appear or compete in other matches.

Tribute to the Troops is reportedly being pre-taped from WWE’s ThunderDome in Orlando this week. Viewers are urged to check their local listings as the event will air “around regional NFL broadcasts” on Sunday.