WWE Announces Title Match & Braun Strowman Segment For 6/5 Smackdown

WWE has announced that The Miz and John Morrison will have some kind of special “warning” for WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman next week on Friday Night Smackdown.

While Strowman appeared briefly outside of the WWE Performance Center in a segment to kick off the show, all three stars were largely absent from this week’s show as it instead centered around the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

The Miz and John Morrison will team together to challenge the “Monster Among Men” for the Universal title in a two-on-one handicap match at WWE Backlash next month.

Also set for the show is a huge WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. After Sasha Banks pinned Alexa Bliss this week on Smackdown, next week’s show will see her and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley get a shot at the titles.