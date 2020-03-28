WWE Announces Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match For WrestleMania 36

WWE has officially announced a triple threat ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, set to take place at WrestleMania 36. The Miz & John Morrison are set to defend their titles against both The Usos and The New Day, after a match between the two challengers ended in chaos this Friday night.

Scroll down for a major SPOILER report from WrestleMania that effects the information you just read. This is your final warning – proceed at your own risk!

As previously reported, The Miz is off WrestleMania after WWE did not clear him for Wednesday and Thursday’s tapings at the Performance Center.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Miz’s current illness, and The Usos being unhappy about it, had something to do with Roman Reigns feeling uncomfortable enough to pull himself from the WrestleMania card and his Universal title match against Goldberg.

We are still working to confirm this, but there have also been reports that a ladder match between one of The Usos and John Morrison took place at this week’s WrestleMania tapings. No mention was made of The New Day, who are also advertised, as noted above.